1 dead after Oneida County crash

By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOWN OF WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in the Town of Woodruff. The incident happened on Friday at 7:15 p.m. A 71-year-old woman was crossing four lanes of U.S. Highway 51 at Lemma Creek Road when she was struck by a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty pick-up truck.

The victim died at the scene of the crash. The 52-year-old driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

