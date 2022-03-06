1 dead after Oneida County crash

TOWN OF WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in the Town of Woodruff. The incident happened on Friday at 7:15 p.m. A 71-year-old woman was crossing four lanes of U.S. Highway 51 at Lemma Creek Road when she was struck by a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty pick-up truck.

The victim died at the scene of the crash. The 52-year-old driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.