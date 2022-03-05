News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

State Gymnastics day one highlights

By Matt Infield and Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -The 52nd State Gymnastics meet got underway at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Friday, with teams and gymnasts in Division 2 competing.

Medford and Antigo both competed on the team side. The Raiders came home 7th, while Antigo finished 10th.

The Division 1 portion of the competition will take place on Saturday. No teams from the north-central Wisconsin area will take part, but individual gymnasts from Marshfield, SPASH, and Wisconsin Rapids will compete.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Ice storm warning until noon Saturday
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin
‘It’s ridiculous”: Gas prices soar in Marathon Co.
Gas prices nationwide jumped 11 cents overnight.
Gas prices surge overnight -- biggest jump since Hurricane Katrina
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man

Latest News

High School Sports 3/4/2022
Merrill upsets Mosinee, #1 seeds Newman, Iola-Scandinavia roll in regional action
Marshfield Falls to Holmen 3/4/2022
Marshfield Falls to Holmen 3/4/2022
State Gymnastics Meet 3/4/2022
State Gymnastics Meet 3/4/2022
High School Sports 3/4/2022
High School Sports 3/4/2022