State Gymnastics day one highlights
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -The 52nd State Gymnastics meet got underway at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Friday, with teams and gymnasts in Division 2 competing.
Medford and Antigo both competed on the team side. The Raiders came home 7th, while Antigo finished 10th.
The Division 1 portion of the competition will take place on Saturday. No teams from the north-central Wisconsin area will take part, but individual gymnasts from Marshfield, SPASH, and Wisconsin Rapids will compete.
