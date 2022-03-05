Road conditions slippery, ice covered in north central Wisconsin
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map shows driving conditions for more than half the state are hazardous.
The 511 map shows between Hancock and Wausau road conditions have slippery stretches. While north of Wausau roads are listed as ice-covered.
On Facebook, Wausau Police advised people to be careful on the roads.
The National Weather Service in Green Bay, which forecasts for much of north central Wisconsin, said the worst road conditions are in our area.
