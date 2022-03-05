News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Microsoft suspends sales in Russia

Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is joining the growing list of major companies halting business in Russia.

Microsoft released a statement Friday saying it has suspended all new sales in Russia.

The company is also working on government sanctions with the U.S., European Union and the UK.

Other companies like Apple, Disney and Ford have decided to halt business in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion, further hurting their economy amid harsh sanctions.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Ice storm warning until noon Saturday
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin
‘It’s ridiculous”: Gas prices soar in Marathon Co.
Gas prices nationwide jumped 11 cents overnight.
Gas prices surge overnight -- biggest jump since Hurricane Katrina
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man

Latest News

World War II pilot Maj. Lowell D. Millisor
115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row