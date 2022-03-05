Merrill upsets Mosinee, #1 seeds Newman, Iola-Scandinavia roll in regional action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A busy night of regional high school boys basketball saw a combination of upsets and favorites taking care of business.

In Division 2, #7 seed Merrill was an enormous underdog against #2 seed Mosinee, 22-2 on the season. The Blue Jays didn’t care. They came to play right from the opening tip and pull off the 64-60 upset. They’ll travel to Rhinelander for a regional final on Saturday night.

In a battle of Cardinals in Division 5, #1 seed Newman Catholic keeps on rolling, as they defeat Pacelli 83-62 to set up a regional final where they’ll welcome #13 seed Spencer to town.

The only undefeated team in the area remained that way in a low-scoring affair in Division 4. #1 seed Iola-Scandinavia maintains perfection with a 49-34 victory over #8 seed Markesan. The Thunderbirds will welcome Colby to their house in a regional final on Saturday night.

