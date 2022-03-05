Marshfield wrestling loses in state semifinal

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Competing in their second straight team state tournament, Marshfield wrestling lost to Holmen 38-31 in the state semifinal.

Marshfield entered the tournament as a two-seed, dominating Muskego in the first round to advance to the semifinal. After going up 25-12, Holmen secured three straight wins, two of them falls and one of them tech falls, to jump out to a 29-25 lead.

Caleb Dennee put the Tigers back in front with a pin in the 120-pound weight class 31-29, but a Holmen pin and victory in the final two respective matches sent the Tigers home with the loss.

“Lots going through my head,” junior Hoyt Blaskowski said, “Really just thinking about how wrestling with those seniors is not going to be the same. Not going to be the same team at all.”

“I feel for them,” head coach Cody See said, “Feel for the seniors. They put a lot of blood sweat and tears. I know how bad that hurts right now…They didn’t get what they wanted. They have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Blaskowski, through the emotion, said he’s confident Marshfield will be back in the tournament next year.

