'It's ridiculous": Gas prices soar in Marathon Co.

AAA said average price of unleaded gas is $3.55 in Wausau and it’s going up
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas prices are rising across the country and central Wisconsin is no exception.

Many drivers are experiencing sticker shock as they pull up to gas pumps.

“We’ve seen prices going up pretty steadily over the course of the last 6 months or more,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA.

AAA said the average price for unleaded gas in the Wausau area is $3.55 and it’s increasing.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s getting too bad and too high. And getting way too expensive to even go anywhere,” said Elaine Hurst, driver.

Experts said oil production hasn’t gone back to pre-pandemic levels.

“There’s been largely a return to pre-pandemic levels of demand, in terms of driving and people commuting,” said Jarmusz.

AAA said the price per barrel jumped $25 in the last week alone. That’s about $0.60 a gallon.

“As we are keeping our tanks full, people in their cars are keeping their tanks full,” said Raj Bhandari, gas station owner.

Bhandari owns multple gas stations in the Wausau area. He said the wholesale market depends on supply and demand.

“Everyone is worried about Ukraine and Russia being in war and that is how it is affecting traders, buying, panic buying. And that is what is driving the prices up in the wholesale market,” said Bhandari.

Gas station owners do not recommend panic buying.

