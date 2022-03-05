Hundreds enjoy the first fish fry Friday of lent this year at local restaurants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the first Friday of Lent, many local restaurants were completely packed for their Fish Fry. Staff at the Eagles Club and Trails End Lodge prepared all day for the best and busiest meal of the week.

”This morning being our first day of lent we’ve definitely seen an uptick in business,” said Mark Brummond, owner of Trails End Lodge.

They severe upwards of 400 people on a given fish fry Friday.

”The dining room can only handle so many people. So that’s what we do is we serve in the dining room and then people wait up to an hour and a half for fish fry in the bar area,” said Brummond.

The Eagles Club said they also get that busy.

”Like everybody else you run out of staff so things might get slow but people will wait for the fish because it’s that good,” said Meryl Kelch, Eagles Club Trustee.

Kelech said they go through 10 to 12 cases of various fish a week. That’s what keeps Michael Haroldson, a regular at the Eagles Club, coming back.

”I come here just about every Friday for lunch for fish. It’s pretty good food and I like the atmosphere,” said Haroldson.

The profits all go toward local charities and their free Easter and Christmas meals.

”The fish fry brings people in, but it’s all the community of people that comes. The community of people and friends people you know. Everybody being here makes it a fun place to be on Friday,” said Kelch.

