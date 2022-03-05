First Alert Weather: Rain & storms into Saturday night, chilly week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A late winter storm continues to make progress northeast toward the Badger State. Freezing rain on Saturday morning produced a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice in the region. Milder air will continue to stream northward into the region through this evening, with the main form of precipitation before midnight being rain. The rain will overspread the area by late Saturday afternoon and could be heavy at times. Strong storms are possible as far north as Highway 10 into tonight, with possible severe storms in Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. The main threats are damaging winds up to 60 mph, hail to 1″ in size, and downpours creating localized flooding. Rainfall locally will range from .50″ to 1.00″ or more through late tonight.

As low pressure moves into Upper Michigan overnight, brisk winds out of the northwest will usher in cooler air. Rain showers will change to snow showers overnight and linger into Sunday morning in the Northwoods. Accumulations of coating to around 1″ are possible, with the best shot at locally higher amounts in Vilas County. Temperatures overnight will slip back into the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy on Sunday with the flakes ending during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

The next chances of snow would affect the southern parts of the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Low pressure will track from southern Illinois into lower Michigan through Monday morning. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible from near Highway 29 south to Wisconsin Rapids, with 1-2″ potentially farther south in parts of Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. This is not enough snowfall to lead to a First Alert Weather Day, but there will be slippery travel conditions for the morning commute on Monday in the southern portion of the area. Clouds are expected to break for sun later Monday with highs in the upper 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a chance of snow showers at night in the north with a passing cold front. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid 20s.

The next opportunity for snow is on tap for Thursday. Snow is forecast to move into the area by early afternoon Thursday and could fall moderate to heavy at times Thursday late afternoon into the evening. The snow is then expected to taper off toward morning on Friday. We are monitoring this snow producer for a possible First Alert Weather Day for Thursday into Thursday night as an appreciable accumulation could occur.

Rather cold for March standards in the way of this winter storm on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 10s. Partly cloudy next Saturday, March 12th, the last day of standard time for the season. A bit less cold with highs in the mid 20s.

