First Alert Weather Day: Ice storm warning until noon Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued through Saturday midday for the northern half of the area as freezing rain with a bit of sleet, will impact the region. Icy conditions during the morning on Saturday will cause hazardous travel conditions. Untreated roads and other surfaces could be covered with a glaze of ice from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Scattered power outages are possible in the Northwoods due to the ice weighing down tree branches and power lines.

The freezing rain will transition to rain showers from south to north from late morning into the early afternoon Saturday. Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Scattered storms are expected to push across Central Wisconsin late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. Some storms could be strong with the main threats being downpours, gusty winds, and hail up to 1″ in size. The storms will move out of the area by mid-evening. Rain showers will taper off overnight Saturday night, changing to a light wintry mix or snow showers, especially in the north leading into Sunday morning. Brisk and cool to wrap up the weekend.

Total rainfall of a half-inch to over one inch is possible Saturday into Saturday night. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas are anticipated. If you have downspouts covered in snow and ice, aim to clear out the snowpack to allow water to drain away from your home.

Temperatures on Saturday will vary from north to south, running near freezing in the morning, rising into the upper 30s in the north, low to mid 40s near Highway 29, while around 50 degrees or higher to the south around Wisconsin Rapids and Wautoma.

If you have travel plans on Saturday morning in the Northwoods, aim to delay hitting the road until the afternoon as icy roads will become wet with temperatures pushing well into the 30s for the second half of the day. We will continue to monitor impacts from potential strong storms on Saturday late afternoon into the evening. If conditions are more favorable for severe storms, the First Alert Weather Day could be extended to Saturday evening.

