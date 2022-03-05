News and First Alert Weather App
Central Wisconsin Storm win state championship with 5-0 victory over Onalaska

By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Central Wisconsin Storm are girls hockey state champions for the fourth time in program history with a 5-0 victory over Onalaska co-op in the state title game. It’s the Storm’s first championship since 2017.

The Storm’s leading scorer Samantha Federici was the star of the show. The senior registered a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first period, one of them shorthanded, before registering her third late in the second period with a backhand that snuck over the line.

Gabi Heuser was the other goal scorer for Central Wisconsin, finding the back of the net midway through the second period and then on an empty-netter in the waning minutes.

The Storm’s penalty kill unit was also spectacular, shutting the Hilltoppers out despite allowing six power plays.

We’ll have full coverage of the Storm’s title on NewsChannel 7 weekend at 6 and 10.

