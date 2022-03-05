News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Biggby coffee believes love is the key ingredient to a successful workplace

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wausau, Wis. - Biggby Coffee is celebrating its 27th birthday this year, and its co-founder and co-CEO Mike McFall says it’s all in the relationships they build between employees and customers. It’s something he first learned working as a minimum-wage barista when the company started out.

“This idea of treat the customer like your first crush, and the intensity level of your first crush when you were an kid, and how the world turned on that person for you,” McFall said.

The road to success is not a one-way street though. The company doesn’t want its employees to feel like their workday is just about pleasing others.

“You know I think it’s very logical for us to think about treating our customers that way, but why don’t we think about treating our employees that way too?” McFall said.

In the post-pandemic world the hospitality industry is having a hard time finding and maintaining workers. Biggby developed its philosophy of love in the workplace over its years of growing into the country’s third-largest coffee chain.

Biggby offers perks that go beyond the standard workplace, including a free café available to all of its employees and their friends and family 24-hours a day. They even provide a three-month paid sabbatical for every five years of work.

They also offer classes on how to go about making your life goals come to fruition, and there’s even the opportunity to work with a mentor one-on-one.

“So you get one month of coaching, and it’s not coaching so you can become a better employee, it’s about coaching you in pursuing your passion and building a life that you love,” McFall said.

McFall says everyone is looking for a way to connect in this world, and he fully believes a workplace that fulfills and nurtures its employees is the key to building a dynamic company.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Ice storm warning until noon Saturday
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin
‘It’s ridiculous”: Gas prices soar in Marathon Co.
Gas prices nationwide jumped 11 cents overnight.
Gas prices surge overnight -- biggest jump since Hurricane Katrina
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man

Latest News

World War II pilot Maj. Lowell D. Millisor
115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation road conditions map shows slippery to ice covered...
Road conditions slippery, ice covered in north central Wisconsin
Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Ice storm warning until noon Saturday
High School Sports 3/4/2022
Merrill upsets Mosinee, #1 seeds Newman, Iola-Scandinavia roll in regional action
Biggby Promotes Nurturing Workplace 3/4/2022
Biggby Promotes Nurturing Workplace 3/4/2022