115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is paying tribute to World War II pilot Maj. Lowell D. Millisor Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, a funeral-fly over of Madison’s west side is scheduled to take place between approximately 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in honor of Millisor.

Residents in the downtown and westside area can expect to see and/or hear the two-ship formation of F-16 aircraft passing overhead.

