News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

115th Fighter Wing to conduct funeral fly-over in honor of World War II pilot

World War II pilot Maj. Lowell D. Millisor
World War II pilot Maj. Lowell D. Millisor(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is paying tribute to World War II pilot Maj. Lowell D. Millisor Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, a funeral-fly over of Madison’s west side is scheduled to take place between approximately 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in honor of Millisor.

Residents in the downtown and westside area can expect to see and/or hear the two-ship formation of F-16 aircraft passing overhead.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Ice storm warning until noon Saturday
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Rising gas prices in central Wisconsin
‘It’s ridiculous”: Gas prices soar in Marathon Co.
Gas prices nationwide jumped 11 cents overnight.
Gas prices surge overnight -- biggest jump since Hurricane Katrina
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation road conditions map shows slippery to ice covered...
Road conditions slippery, ice covered in north central Wisconsin
Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Ice storm warning until noon Saturday
High School Sports 3/4/2022
Merrill upsets Mosinee, #1 seeds Newman, Iola-Scandinavia roll in regional action
Biggby Promotes Nurturing Workplace 3/4/2022
Biggby Promotes Nurturing Workplace 3/4/2022