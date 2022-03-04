Proposed legislation would delist gray wolves as endangered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bill with bipartisan support introduced Friday would delist the gray wolf as an endangered species in Wisconsin and other states in the Midwest.

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin are both on board with the legislation, which would return management of gray wolf populations to the states.

If passed, the gray wolf would no longer be considered as endangered in Great Lake States, including in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Wyoming.

Sen. Johnson stated that Wisconsinites should have a say in the management of these wolves.

“In the western Great Lakes region, state wildlife agencies should manage the recovered population so the wolf’s ongoing role in the ecosystem does not come at the expense of farmers, loggers, sportsmen and people who simply live in these areas,” Johnson said. “Since 2015, I’ve fought to delist the gray wolf through multiple pieces of legislation and I will keep fighting until Congress passes a law that will codify the wolf delist administrative rulings that the Department of Interior under President Obama issued.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin noted that evidence suggests gray wolf populations have recovered in Wisconsin.

“I have supported a bipartisan effort to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin since 2011 because of the scientific conclusion that the population has recovered in the Great Lakes region and that is why we should return management to the State of Wisconsin,” Baldwin said. “This bipartisan legislation is the best solution because it is driven by science and is focused on delisting in the Great Lakes region, including Wisconsin.”

The legislation was also introduced by Republican U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, both of Wyoming.

California recently restored the endangered species protection for the gray wolf in 48 states, not including Alaska and Hawaii.

Re-listing wolves effectively banned any wolf hunting or trapping seasons and prohibited farmers and ranchers from killing wolves preying on livestock.

