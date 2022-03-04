News and First Alert Weather App
Masks optional on Wausau school buses starting Monday

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Monday, masks were optional on all Wausau School District buses.

In an email to parents, the district explains the CDC has clarified that the Transportation Security Administration’s mask mandate for public transportation does not apply to schools. Schools are able to choose whether or not to require masks on school buses.

However, masks are still required for students using Metro Ride to get to and from school, as the TSA mandate still applies there.

