2 arrested following Wood County drug investigation

Joey Hale (L) and Jessica Stensberg (R)
Joey Hale (L) and Jessica Stensberg (R)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST
RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are in the Wood County Jail facing numerous drug charges.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a home on Greenfield Avenue in the town of Rudolph after the tenants were believed to be trafficking methamphetamine.

As a result of the search, Joey Hale and Jessica Stenberg were arrested on Thursday. Authorities said they found a large quantity of meth, drug paraphernalia, THC and guns.

Deputies are recommending several charges including possession of meth and child neglect. Criminal charges have not yet been filed.

