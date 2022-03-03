News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids Zoo to build kangaroo exhibit

The zoo is getting two female red kangaroos.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo is looking to expand itself by adding a new exhibit.

They haven’t built a new exhibit in decades. But after talking with their animal provider, Fantasy Corral, that’s about to change.

“We were kind of looking for something different to bring to the zoo and she said she has some kangaroos,” Wisconsin Rapids Parks and Building Superintendent Jacob Klingforth said.

The zoo is getting two female red kangaroos. Klingforth said the new exhibit will offer a new and unique experience for people in central Wisconsin.

“Most of the animals that we have here are North American animals, so just having something different we thought would just bring a little variety to the zoo,” Klingforth said.

The new kangaroo exhibit will be a 48 feet by 28 feet fenced-in shelter, which is double the suggested size for two kangaroos in a zoo. The over $13,000 exhibit will be built this spring. It will have two fences around it, an 8-foot fence and a 4-foot fence around the larger fence.

The area will also have a lean-to, sand, logs, and other amenities for the kangaroos to enjoy. The new exhibit will help bring some bounce back to the zoo.

“We’ve done a couple facelifts on a couple of the exhibits, but this is like a brand new exhibit, so we’re very excited about this,” Klingforth said.

Klingforth said the kangaroos will cost them about $2,500 to rent each year. He hopes it’s something folks from all around will hop on by to see.

“It will be just a very good educational piece for kids and adults that haven’t seen a kangaroo before because obviously they’re not native to this area,” Klingforth said.

The kangaroo exhibit will be open in time for this summer, they expect them to arrive in early June.

