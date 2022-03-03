USDA extends deadline for spot market hog pandemic program

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Hog producers who sold hogs through a spot market sale during the COVID-19 pandemic now have until April 15 to submit their applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program.

SMHPP, which is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, originally had a deadline to submit applications by Feb. 25.

Eligible producers can apply for SMHPP by working directly with the Farm Service Agency office at their local USDA Service Center. Applications will be accepted via mail, fax, hand delivery, or electronic means.

