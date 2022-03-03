Superintendent candidates to participate in Q&A session Thursday night at DC Everest middle school

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The finalists for D.C. Everest Superintendent will participate in a public question and answer forum Thursday night.

The D.C. Everest School Board selected Dr. Casey Nye, DCE Assistant Superintendent of Learning, and Dr. Jeff Lindell, DCE Director of Student Services, as the DCE Superintendent finalists. Current Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore will retire in June.

Dr. Mike Richie will facilitate two public candidate Q & A sessions on March 3 from 6-7 p.m. and 7:15 – 8:15 p.m. at the DCE Middle School. The sessions will be live-streamed.

