Investment accounts proposed for Wisconsin newborns and adoptees

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin legislature’s Ways and Means Committee heard the latest on a proposal to create state-sponsored investment accounts to get kids saving early for big milestones in their lives.

The 401-Kids savings program comes out of research done by the Governor’s Retirement Security Task Force.

Eighty-eight percent of voters polled say they wish they’d started saving earlier. The proposal takes the guesswork out for new parents who may not know how to get that started.

“An account would be created for every child born or adopted in the state of Wisconsin. Parents could opt out. And then that account would be seeded with 25 dollars, a modest amount to begin with,” said 18th District Representative Evan Goyke.

Money can be added to the accounts over the course of the child’s life by themselves, parents, relatives, community members or anyone else who wants to contribute.

“It’s not a savings fund where you’re earning one or two percent interest. It is an investment fund that’s going to make seven to nine percent interest,” said Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who chaired the retirement task force.

The money will be managed by the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages the state government’s retirement accounts and other investments. That way parents and guardians don’t have to worry about the best way to get that return.

“For me for example, I’m not an expert in investing. I don’t know where I should put my money. I need help with that. And I’m not alone. That’s not uncommon. There are few people who know how that market works,” said Goyke.

The state’s initial investment is only about $1.6 million a year, a small percentage of the annual $45 billion budget. In time, fees from the dividends would allow the program to pay for itself.

In the long run, it’s also meant to address the retirement crisis the state is now facing. If steps aren’t taken now Wisconsin will have 400,000 seniors in poverty by 2030, costing the state $3.5 billion per year.

“This goes back to, ‘This is not only the right thing to do for Wisconsinites, it’s the fiscally responsible thing to do for our state,’” Godlewski said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.