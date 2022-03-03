Fourth straight state appearance for Medford Gymnastics brings high hopes

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) -State gymnastics begins on Friday in Wisconsin Rapids. It’s an event Medford has become very familiar with in the last few years.

“It’s like we’ve come around full circle,” said head coach Steve Cain.

That’s because the one word used by everyone within the program? Is family.

“The girls we have now are a lot more like family I’d say,” said Kate Malchow, a Medford junior gymnast. “Because we know each other better, we’ve known each other for longer.”

That family is about to embark on their fourth consecutive trip to state, and they’re feeling good.

Cain said simply: “You have no idea. The confidence level is probably the best I’ve ever seen it.”

Medford has established themselves as a powerhouse, and now in their fourth state tournament appearance in a row, the goal is simple: Vault over the previous school team record of 135.175.

“We did it so many times in the previous year,” says Avery Purdy, a Medford junior gymnast. “And now with everyone upgrading their skills, like this last week now we’re just perfecting skills.”

“This year overall as far as the number of individuals and team, this is one of our first big opportunities that we can score big and place big,” Cain said.

Medford likely isn’t stopping at four state trips in a row. This team, probably the best of the four, has just one senior on it, and a lot of firepower coming back next year.

“I’m asking myself: is there any end to what they can do? Probably not,” Cain says. “So it’s going to get bigger and bigger.

“It’s going to be pretty exciting every year going forward.”

In addition to the team portion of the competition, Malchow and Kyla Krause are taking part in the All-Around individual portion at state as well.

