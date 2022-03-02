News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Woodchucks, Asprius seeking nominations for ‘Kid of the Month’

Little boy shoveling snow (FILE)
Little boy shoveling snow (FILE)(123rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks and Asprius are looking for extraordinary kids ages 6-12.

The two organizations have launched the Kid of Month program. It recognizes outstanding area youth with the chance to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Nominations are being accepted now at Woodchucks.com. Anyone is welcome to nominate kids they feel are doing extraordinary things in school, extracurricular activities, within the community or those who are using their talents and personality to make a difference in the lives of others.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A CHILD

Each Kid of the Month will be recognized with a feature story on the Woodchucks website, social media features and in the Woodchucks e-newsletter. All Kids of the Month will be treated to tickets, food, and beverage at a Woodchucks game this summer. One child will be selected as Kid of the Year and will receive the scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bondioli, 51
Wisconsin Rapids school counselor facing child sexual assault charges
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
Jamie Goodrum (1987)
St. Germain woman convicted in sons’ 1987 deaths to go before parole commission in September

Latest News

Lakeland Union girls basketball during their sectional semifinal vs Mosinee
Lakeland Union, Assumption girls basketball advance to sectional final
Lakeland Union in their win over Mosinee in the sectional semifinal on Thursday
Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals- 3/3/22
Icy conditions are anticipated in the Northwoods Saturday morning due to freezing rain.
First Alert: Icy conditions Saturday morning north, chance of storms late Saturday
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
Three Tigers will compete in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday
- clipped version