Woodchucks, Asprius seeking nominations for ‘Kid of the Month’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks and Asprius are looking for extraordinary kids ages 6-12.

The two organizations have launched the Kid of Month program. It recognizes outstanding area youth with the chance to receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Nominations are being accepted now at Woodchucks.com. Anyone is welcome to nominate kids they feel are doing extraordinary things in school, extracurricular activities, within the community or those who are using their talents and personality to make a difference in the lives of others.

Each Kid of the Month will be recognized with a feature story on the Woodchucks website, social media features and in the Woodchucks e-newsletter. All Kids of the Month will be treated to tickets, food, and beverage at a Woodchucks game this summer. One child will be selected as Kid of the Year and will receive the scholarship.

