Wisconsin representatives address press before State of the Union

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Representatives Ron Kind and Tom Tiffany both held virtual press conferences Tuesday afternoon in advance of President Biden’s first State of the Union address.

Amid the turmoil in Ukraine, much of the content of both conferences addressed the subject. Rep. Kind talked about his week working with NATO allies to organize a series of actions against Russia as deterrents from further invasion.

Among the measures they agreed on were cutting Russia off from high tech imports needed to run everything from communications to the military. They froze assets held by Russian Oligarchs in other countries’ financial institutions, and have now kicked Russia off the international banking communication platform SWIFT.

“I had discussions with our British and European allies in London about the necessity of contemplating standing up a possible war crimes tribunal with Vladimir Putin at the top of that list,” said Representative Kind.

Representative Tiffany’s comments focused more on what he sees as the catalyst for the invasion. He places the blame squarely on the shoulders of the Biden administration.

Tiffany said shutting down fossil fuel pipelines and refineries took away energy independence from the United States. He believes because of this the U.S. looks weak in the eyes of the rest of the world, and leaders like Vladimir Putin are emboldened to take actions like the invasion of Ukraine.

“I mean all you have to do is look at first of all Keystone boing shut down so we’re no longer energy independent. We go from $50 a barrel for oil up to $100 yesterday. America, the Biden policies are funding the Russian war machine at this point,” said Representative Tiffany.

Water Works Commission on PFAS 3/1/2022
Reps Comment on Ukraine Situation 3/1/2022