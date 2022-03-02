News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Truck convoys coming through Monroe County Friday afternoon

Love's gas station in Oakdale
Love's gas station in Oakdale(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a heavy influx of traffic later this week.

Chief Deputy Chris Weaver says two groups of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy are planning to converge in the Village of Oakdale on Friday.

One group is coming from Spokane, Washington, while the other is heading to Wisconsin from North Dakota.

About 500 semitrucks are expected to be coming through Monroe County, with the two parties meeting at the Love’s truck stop at the Oakdale exit.

Weaver says drivers should prepare for difficult driving conditions along I-90 and I-94, as well as U.S. Highways 12 and 16.

“We would urge anyone that’s traveling in that area, number one to be aware of that, reduce their speed, and then also if possible to avoid that area,” Weaver added.

The trucks are expected to arrive between 3-5 PM, and Weaver hopes traffic will return to normal by 6 PM.

The Tomah Area School District is ending school at 1 PM district-wide Friday due to logistical concerns with after school traffic.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Police Department, and Sparta Police Department will help manage the flow of traffic on the interstate while the convoys are in the area.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Hazardous travel Saturday morning, storms late day
Christopher Bondioli, 51
Wisconsin Rapids school counselor facing child sexual assault charges
Jamie Goodrum (1987)
St. Germain woman convicted in sons’ 1987 deaths to go before parole commission in September

Latest News

First Friday of Lent means big business for places that offer fish fries
First Friday of Lent means big business for places that offer fish fries
Freezing rain Saturday morning, changing to periods of rain. Storms later in the afternoon and...
First Alert Weather Day: Hazardous travel Saturday morning, storms late day
Joey Hale (L) and Jessica Stensberg (R)
2 arrested following Wood County drug investigation
Michael Turner, 45
Trial dates set for suspect in fatal Wausau shooting
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
Proposed legislation would delist gray wolves as endangered in Wisconsin