Court rules Wisconsin Rapids man charged with attempted homicide is not competent

Tommy Ehrisman
Tommy Ehrisman(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 65-year-old man accused of attempting to kill a relative has been deemed incompetent.

Tommy Ehrisman is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and suffocation. He appeared in Wood County Circuit Court on Monday for a competency hearing. According to online court records, the court believes Ehrisman may be competent in the future.

Investigators responded to Ehrisman’s home on Feb. 16, 2022. Prosecutors said Ehrisman went into a bedroom and placed a pillow over a woman’s face. Court documents state Ehrisman stopped and told the woman to call the police. Ehrisman told investigators he had been having thoughts of self-harm.

Ehrisman’s case will not move forward until he is found competent.

