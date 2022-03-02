News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Third young child dies as COVID-19 deaths top 12,000

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third Wisconsin child under 10 years old has died from complications related to COVID-19 as the state passed another unfortunate milestone in its battle against the virus.

In Wednesday’s daily update, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reported the latest child’s death, saying “our thoughts are with that family, and all of those who lost loved ones.”

In addition to the younger child’s death, the agency’s new report shows one more confirmed death of someone between the ages of 10 and 19 years old, as well as a second one that is considered a probable death. Ten people in that age group are confirmed to have died from the virus.

Those three deaths were among the 40 reported on Wednesday, pushing the total number since the pandemic began past the 12,000-mark. The latest figure is a huge jump over recent trends, with DHS’ statistics showing fewer than that number were recorded in the final ten days of February.

While the total number surged Wednesday, the daily tracker which records COVID-19 deaths by date reported remained relatively level, with an average of ten deaths per day recorded in the past week. That number is in-line with where it has stood since mid-February.

Conversely, new confirmed cases continue falling. State health officials recorded 666 more confirmed cases on Wednesday, as the seven-day rolling-average slipped to 600 cases per day, a figure not seen since the very beginning of the increases that heralded the new rounds of safety measures and long before Omicron sent case rates climbing at a near vertical trajectory.

In all, DHS has tallied 1,382,761 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bondioli, 51
Wisconsin Rapids school counselor facing child sexual assault charges
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
Jamie Goodrum (1987)
St. Germain woman convicted in sons’ 1987 deaths to go before parole commission in September

Latest News

Lakeland Union girls basketball during their sectional semifinal vs Mosinee
Lakeland Union, Assumption girls basketball advance to sectional final
Lakeland Union in their win over Mosinee in the sectional semifinal on Thursday
Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals- 3/3/22
Icy conditions are anticipated in the Northwoods Saturday morning due to freezing rain.
First Alert: Icy conditions Saturday morning north, chance of storms late Saturday
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
Three Tigers will compete in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday
- clipped version