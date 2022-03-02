President Biden to discuss infrastructure during stop in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — President Joe Biden will travel to Superior on Wednesday-- the day after delivering his State of the Union speech in Washington.

According to the White House, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will stop in Wisconsin to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure law will improve the state’s roads and bridges, among other things, and create jobs.

He signed the sweeping infrastructure package into law in November in the most significant legislative victory of his presidency and the largest investment in the country’s infrastructure in decades.

“This will be a generational investment to modernize our infrastructure,” Biden said during a visit to La Crosse last June just after the bipartisan deal nearly collapsed during negotiations.

Last week, Biden visited Ohio to boost a $1 billion investment from the infrastructure plan to accelerate cleanup of polluted hotspots on the Great Lakes. The additional funding is expected to fast-track restoration of four polluted sites in Wisconsin, including the St. Louis River that runs between Superior and Duluth, Minnesota.

President Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the University of Wisconsin-Superior at 2:15 p.m.

