Oneida County to offer discounted well water test kits

Well water test kit
Well water test kit(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department is offering discounted water test kits for purchase the week of March 6-11.

Private wells are only required to be tested at the time of a real estate transfer, however, well water testing is recommended yearly. Test kits can be picked up from 8-4 p.m. at the Oneida County Health Department, located 100 W Keenan St. in Rhinelander.

The cost is: Bacteria: $20 (savings of $5), Nitrate: $15, Arsenic: $20 or all 3 tests: $50 (total savings of $10)

Households with pregnant women or infants may be eligible for free testing.

In Wisconsin, 40% of households depend on a private well for drinking water.

