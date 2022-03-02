O’Malley pays adoption fee for pets at Marathon County Humane Society

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? O’Malley auto dealership thinks you can. They partnered with Marathon County Humane Society to find a forever home for as many pets as possible.

O’Malley will pay for half of all adoption fees through March 15th and cover the entire fee for pets that qualify as seniors.

”Any senior pet, we are going to pay the entire fee because they desperately need a new home,” said Cody Wolfert, Sales Manager, O’Malley Wausau.

They put out a sponsored Facebook post 48 hours ago and have had over 200 people click on the humane society adoptable pets website.

Wolfert said it’s been slow in the car industry lately.

”So we’ve got a little more time on our hands and decided that it would be nice to create a project like this to help the community and help the animals,” said Wolfert.

The executive director of the shelter, Lisa Leitermann, said when O’Malley approached them to help, they were more than happy for the support.

”Anything we can kind of do to shine a light on those who need more attention, who need more help, who definitely don’t need to be spending the best part of their lives in the shelter, we’re all for it,” said Leitermann.

If you aren’t able to adopt a pet you can still help out. They are collecting money and item donations at O’Malley through March 15.

Click here for a list of what you can donate.

