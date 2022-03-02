News and First Alert Weather App
No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots against Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) and Isaiah Thompson...
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots against Purdue's Caleb Furst (3) and Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

After Wisconsin’s Brad Davison missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn, who calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench.

Hepburn celebrated by running toward the student section on the opposite end of the floor with his arms outstretched. The freshman guard finished the night with a career-high 17 points.

As Purdue tried to set up a desperation 3-point attempt, Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl intercepted Trevion Williams’ inbounds pass. Wahl threw the ball aloft as the horn sounded and Wisconsin’s students stormed the court.

Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) has won five straight and now has at least a share of its 20th Big Ten regular-season title. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015, when they went on to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game.

The Badgers also completed first regular-season sweep of the Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6) since 2014, as the Badgers won 74-69 at Purdue on Jan. 3.

Wahl scored 16 points for Wisconsin, and Johnny Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds. Davis had collected 37 points and 14 rebounds in Wisconsin’s victory at Purdue.

Ivey scored 22, Zach Edey had 17 and Stefan Stefanovic added 11 for Purdue, which lost its second straight. Ivey and Edey combined to score Purdue’s last 28 points.

