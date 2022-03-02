Newman, Merrill boys hoops pick up wins to open Regional play

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -On the opening night of the postseason for high school boys basketball, Newman Catholic and Merrill are among the victors.

The Cardinals backed up their #1 seed in their Division 5 regional with a 77-30 win over #16 seed Tri-County. Junior Isaac Seidel hit the 1,000 point mark for his career midway through the second half. Newman will host Pacelli at home on Friday night.

In a 7-10 matchup in Division 2, Merrill raced out to a 10-0 start over Ashland and never looked back, as the Blue Jays cruise to a 78-54 win. Merrill will travel to #2 seed Mosinee on Friday night.

