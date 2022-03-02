News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marathon County snowmobile trails to close Wednesday morning

Snowmobile trails in Marathon County, WI.
Snowmobile trails in Marathon County, WI.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Marathon County will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Marathon County county’s trails are split into six zones. Most of the trails opened the second weekend in January.

Temperatures this week will be above freezing during the daytime.

On average, trails in Marathon County are open for 27 days. Record-keeping began in 1991. During the 2001-2002 season the trails never opened. During the 1996 and 2013 seasons, they were open 95 and 94 days, respectively.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bondioli, 51
Wisconsin Rapids school counselor facing child sexual assault charges
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
Jamie Goodrum (1987)
St. Germain woman convicted in sons’ 1987 deaths to go before parole commission in September

Latest News

Lakeland Union girls basketball during their sectional semifinal vs Mosinee
Lakeland Union, Assumption girls basketball advance to sectional final
Lakeland Union in their win over Mosinee in the sectional semifinal on Thursday
Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals- 3/3/22
Icy conditions are anticipated in the Northwoods Saturday morning due to freezing rain.
First Alert: Icy conditions Saturday morning north, chance of storms late Saturday
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
Three Tigers will compete in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday
- clipped version