Marathon County snowmobile trails to close Wednesday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Marathon County will close at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Marathon County county’s trails are split into six zones. Most of the trails opened the second weekend in January.

Temperatures this week will be above freezing during the daytime.

On average, trails in Marathon County are open for 27 days. Record-keeping began in 1991. During the 2001-2002 season the trails never opened. During the 1996 and 2013 seasons, they were open 95 and 94 days, respectively.

