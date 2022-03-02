News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hundreds enjoy Paczki on Fat Tuesday

The traditional Polish treat comes in a variety of flavors
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Forget the diet on Fat Tuesday and Paczki day. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, Paczki Day is a Polish Tradition that began in medieval Poland as a way to prepare for lent.

It’s gotten more popular in America and even small-town Wausau since then.

“Every year people get excited for it, they ask when they are coming out it seems to be picking up every year,” said Tim Plevak, Store Director, Festival.

Festival’s bakery was busy helping get folks their sweet fix on Tuesday. They started preparing at 3 a.m. for the big day. They made over 50 cases just for the morning.

Plevak said they’re happy to be part of the tradition and ready to bring it back again next year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
West Road, Kronenwetter house fire
Kronenwetter house fire under investigation
Premier Sports Academy in Weston (FILE 2018)
Premier Sports Academy to close March 31
Target is working on attracting more employees.
Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

Latest News

Temperatures above average for several days ahead. A brief cool down on Thursday
First Alert Weather: Snow showers are possible on Wednesday, followed by a wintry mix this weekend
Perfection X2 for Antigo Bowling 3/1/2022
Perfection X2 for Antigo Bowling 3/1/2022
'Moose' is a senior pet available for adoption at the humane society.
O’Malley pays adoption fee for pets at Marathon County Humane Society
Bakeries busy selling paczki for traditional Fat Tuesday treat
Bakeries busy selling paczki for traditional Fat Tuesday treat