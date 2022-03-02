Hundreds enjoy Paczki on Fat Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Forget the diet on Fat Tuesday and Paczki day. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, Paczki Day is a Polish Tradition that began in medieval Poland as a way to prepare for lent.

It’s gotten more popular in America and even small-town Wausau since then.

“Every year people get excited for it, they ask when they are coming out it seems to be picking up every year,” said Tim Plevak, Store Director, Festival.

Festival’s bakery was busy helping get folks their sweet fix on Tuesday. They started preparing at 3 a.m. for the big day. They made over 50 cases just for the morning.

Plevak said they’re happy to be part of the tradition and ready to bring it back again next year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.