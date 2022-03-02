First Alert Weather: Ice & steady rain showers this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Noticeably cooler weather in store Thursday with highs only reaching the mid-20s. Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day, with clouds increasing into Friday. Another dry day is ahead for Friday with a high in the mid-30s. A weekend warm-up is on the way with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. But despite this, weather conditions will change. Ice accumulations and steady rain showers are likely.

Moderate to heavy rainfall, freezing rain, and snow expected. (WSAW)

Freezing rain lifts northward, and will push in widespread rainfall across the state. (WSAW)

Confidence is high for a period of snow, freezing rain, and heavy rain across Wisconsin beginning early Saturday morning and continuing into portions of Sunday. If you plan on traveling this weekend, make plans to travel on Friday. Ice accumulations near one to two-tenths of an inch on Saturday morning will create dangerous travel conditions. The transition from freezing rain to rain will lie along HWY 29 early Saturday.

Heavy rainfall for most of North-Central Wisconsin. A few thunderstorms possible. (WSAW)

As the system exits, a quick round of snow, freezing rain, and rain will move across the region. (WSAW)

As temperatures warm into the mid-40s Saturday afternoon, precipitation transitions into steady rain showers. Showers may become heavy at times Saturday evening along with a few thunderstorms that are possible. Precipitation continues into Sunday, but as temperatures drop below freezing overnight, the rain will transition into a snow mixture.

The system will move out of the region Sunday afternoon. Afternoon readings are expected to reach the low to mid-40s. We are monitoring this time frame for a potential First Alert Weather Day due to the messy wintry weather. Be sure to check back for updates.

