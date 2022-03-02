News and First Alert Weather App
Easter egg hunt to be held April 16 in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau & Marathon County Parks Department has announced details of an Easter egg hunt to be held on April 16.

This will be the first time the department has sponsored an Easter egg hunt. However, they hope to make it an annual event.

It will be held at Marathon Park. Kids under 6 will search for eggs at 10 a.m. Those over 7 will start at 10:15 a.m.

Easter is Sunday, April 17.

