DNR recognizes Wausau city forester

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is recognizing a Marathon County Parks Department worker for leading the county’s tree removal efforts last year.

Andy Sim served as a city forester for the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, before being promoted to assistant director of operations last year. During his time as city forester, he and his team worked to remove dozens of trees across the county that were invaded by emerald ash borer.

Sims said after the removal, the department believed the trees did not have to go to waste.

“The plan is to remove the ash trees and get them replaced where applicable and it would be really nice to do something with that wastewood,” Sims explained. “It is a waste product for us, but not for everyone.”

That is where Urban Evolutions of Appleton came in. The company has worked with reclaimed wood for over two decades. When they heard about Marathon County’s emerald ash borer infestation, they decided to reach out.

“We are about a 25-year company.,” explained co-owner Robin Janson. “We are really about providing green building materials, mostly reclaimed wood, to our customers, retailers that are national and sometimes global brands.”

One of those retailers included Microsoft. It bought wood from Marathon County to build a corporate office for LinkedIn in Omaha, Neb.

“Really their challenge was, ‘we want to build a building and we want every stick of wood in that building to be reclaimed,” Janson explained.

That partnership caught the eye of a community member who nominated Sims for the Urban Forestry Council Leadership Award.

“A local Marathon County resident nominated me for this award based on some things that he had found in the media previously, about some of the partnerships that we were doing,” Sims explained. “I was pretty shocked by that.”

He said he has dreamed of receiving an award like it for over two decades.

“Urban Forestry is what I went to school for,” Sims said. “I had seen others get awards; I never really thought much of it myself. I just continued to do my job and as city forester here, that’s when I was recognized for it, so it’s pretty amazing.”

He says he credits the entire department for helping him win it.

“Although it’s recognized individually, it’s not just me,” Sims said. “This is a partnership within our organization here at the partnership as well as the city of Wausau.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.