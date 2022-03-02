Ash Wednesday signifies beginning of Lent

Parishioners will fill churches on Ash Wednesday, to celebrate what marks the beginning of the Lenten season. Christians from many denominations will recognize the holy season for 40 days leading up to Easter, giving up things like habits or food items. The tradition’s origins go back to Jesus’ 40 days of temptation in the desert.

What is Lent?

Lent is the annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter. The dates of Lent are defined by the date of Easter, which is a moveable feast, meaning that it falls on a different date each year. Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, and its observance lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays.

When did it begin?

Catholics started the tradition of Lent around the year 325, during the Council of Nicea, but it has spread through other Christian denominations, including Western Orthodox churches, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians and Anglicans, among others.

It signals the coming of spring

Lent comes from the Middle English word “lente,” which means springtime.

Last day to load up

On the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, or “Fat Tuesday,” people tend to eat rich foods in large quantities in advance of the fasting, which is a key component of Lent. This gives you an excuse to feast today.

Violet --the official color

Violet, or purple, is the official color of Lent. It represents mourning for the death of Jesus on the cross while also celebrating his resurrection with colors of royalty.

Source: thefactsite.com

Information from Associated Press (2019)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.