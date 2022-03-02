News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday signifies beginning of Lent

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Parishioners will fill churches on Ash Wednesday, to celebrate what marks the beginning of the Lenten season. Christians from many denominations will recognize the holy season for 40 days leading up to Easter, giving up things like habits or food items. The tradition’s origins go back to Jesus’ 40 days of temptation in the desert.

What is Lent?

Lent is the annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter. The dates of Lent are defined by the date of Easter, which is a moveable feast, meaning that it falls on a different date each year. Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, and its observance lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays.

When did it begin?

Catholics started the tradition of Lent around the year 325, during the Council of Nicea, but it has spread through other Christian denominations, including Western Orthodox churches, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians and Anglicans, among others.

It signals the coming of spring

Lent comes from the Middle English word “lente,” which means springtime.

Last day to load up

On the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, or “Fat Tuesday,” people tend to eat rich foods in large quantities in advance of the fasting, which is a key component of Lent. This gives you an excuse to feast today.

Violet --the official color

Violet, or purple, is the official color of Lent. It represents mourning for the death of Jesus on the cross while also celebrating his resurrection with colors of royalty.

Source: thefactsite.com

Information from Associated Press (2019)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bondioli, 51
Wisconsin Rapids school counselor facing child sexual assault charges
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
Shad Thyrion
Family identifies victim of grisly Green Bay homicide as 25-year-old man
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
Jamie Goodrum (1987)
St. Germain woman convicted in sons’ 1987 deaths to go before parole commission in September

Latest News

Lakeland Union girls basketball during their sectional semifinal vs Mosinee
Lakeland Union, Assumption girls basketball advance to sectional final
Lakeland Union in their win over Mosinee in the sectional semifinal on Thursday
Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals- 3/3/22
Icy conditions are anticipated in the Northwoods Saturday morning due to freezing rain.
First Alert: Icy conditions Saturday morning north, chance of storms late Saturday
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
How to Save on Medicare 3/3/2022
Three Tigers will compete in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday
- clipped version