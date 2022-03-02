Antigo boys and girls bowling teams look to finish off perfect seasons with state championships

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) -There are a number of area teams and athletes competing for state championships across high school sports the next few days, including both Antigo boys and girls bowling, who are each trying to bring home a title in Appleton this weekend.

Even more impressive? Both teams are a perfect 10-0 on the season going into championship weekend. That’s created a healthy competitive atmosphere between the two teams that’s helped them make each other better.

“Even at practice, we have friendly competitions where we bowl against each other with our normal team, like our meets,” said Katie Kirsch, a junior bowler on Antigo’s girls team. “And I feel like state’s just going to be an extended version of that.” “We do try to push each other,” said boys head coach Tom Kubeny. “You know going in when we started out with our streaks, it was...you know couldn’t wait to find out how the other team did at the end of the day.

“It led to a lot of excitement, and especially getting towards the end of the season with the streaks alive. For us to both do it really says a lot to the effort and the work the kids put in all season long.”

The Red Robins are ranked #2 in the state, and are the only Division 2 team ranked in the top ten. This is likely just the start of a multi-year run of success, because basically everyone on both teams is extremely young.

“Until (last) Tuesday, none of my kids could drive to the bowling center, all of them needed a ride by a parent,” said Kubeny with a laugh. “So all under the age of 16, all freshman and sophomores. For as young as we are, our experience level is much higher than our age level.

“And the ability of these kids is endless. We have high hopes this weekend-boys and girls, and it would sure be awesome to both come into town with a championship.” “I mean we’re all freshman and sophomores, so the future is looking bright,” said Grant Praslowicz, a freshman bowler on the Red Robins’ boys team.

Antigo’s boys team last won a state title in 2019, while the girls most recently took it home in 2017.

