Wausau Conservatory of Music to host annual gala

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual event held to raise scholarship money and other resources for music students in Marathon County will take place Saturday.

The annual gala, hosted by the Wausau Conservatory of Music, will be held March 5 from 6-9 p.m. at the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Arts.

Executive Director Olivia Hill said the event is important to the community.

“We are a non-profit institution here in Wausau,” Hill explained. “We have been here for 40 years. We provide high-quality music and education to the community.”

The event will provide continued support to many of the organization’s participants.

“This event is really important because it raises money for our tuition assistance program,” Hill explained. “About one in three students at the conservatory have some level or free or reduced tuition to be able to participate in our program.”

A silent online auction went live Monday afternoon for people who are not able to make it to the gala. The auction will also take place in person at the gala. It is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Saturday.

