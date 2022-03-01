Wausau church offers peace to Ukrainians

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - All across the U.S. Americans are giving their support to Ukrainians. In Wausau, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory held a service for peace and prayer to people in Ukraine. Monday’s service was peaceful. That’s the number one thing they were trying to promote in a time when so many Ukrainians and others are feeling scared and hopeless.

St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory is in the midst of the 40 Hours’ Devotion, a time where prayer is offered continuously. Monday night, the church asked for peace in Ukraine.

“We have to know that we can have peace, even in the middle of a storm,” said a priest at St. Mary’s.

People filed their way in silently in the church and offered hope to those in need. The people at St. Mary’s believe by praying, they can offer a path to safety and put war in the rearview mirror.

“By prayer, we can convert hearts and move hearts to help those who are suffering most from military conflict whatever the sides are,” Canon Aaron Huberfeld said.

St. Mary’s is also taking a stand for Ukraine by recommending donations to a group dedicated to helping struggling Ukrainians, ‘Chalice of Mercy.’

“Villages are being destroyed, cities are being bombarded, Kyiv is in a horrific situation,” Chalice of Mercy Founder Valentyna Pavsyukova said.

Pavsyukova was born in Ukraine and lived there for 18 years. She knows many people in Ukraine that are just trying to hold on for life. Much of her family is currently staked out in a basement, her cousin is on the front lines, kids, and families are being killed. She said the danger is all around.

“My heart is swollen of pain and suffering with my people. I cannot describe it any other way, I don’t feel anything else,” Pavsyukova said.

Pavsyukova started ‘Chalice of Mercy’ in Chippewa Falls in 2007. She said donations will help curb a shortage of medical supplies and get thermal clothing for soldiers. Ultimately, she hopes for harmony and security in her homeland.

“To live in a peaceful world, it means that every country, it means that every country must be in peace, and right now that is not possible, this is not what we’re living,” Pavsyukova said.

She said help is more important now than ever. If you would like to donate to the fund, be sure to follow the link.

