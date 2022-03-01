News and First Alert Weather App
Tuesday is Pancake Day at IHOP supporting CMN hospitals

IHOP is serving a free short stack of pancakes on March 1 to help encourage donations for...
IHOP is serving a free short stack of pancakes on March 1 to help encourage donations for Children's Miracle Network.(Doug Brown)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday, March 1 is your chance to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital by eating pancakes.

People can make a donation of any amount at the Plover and Rib Mountain IHOP locations to receive a free short stack of pancakes.

Offer is dine-in only, and only one free short stack will be given per guest.

Marshfield Children’s Hospital is one of 170 partner hospitals across the US and Canada, and one of only three CMN Hospitals sites in Wisconsin, serving a 16-county region. CMN Hospitals are available 24 hours a day to help kids of every age and background to overcome every injury and illness imaginable.

