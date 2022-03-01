News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Riverfront Rendezvous music line-up announced

2022 Riverfront Rendezvous Full Lineup Announced
2022 Riverfront Rendezvous Full Lineup Announced(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The music line-up for Riverfront Rendezvous was released Tuesday morning.

The festival features three stages of musical entertainment. It will be held July 1-3 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point.

Friday’s musical acts include: Cousin Curtiss, Kevin Troestler Band, New Polish Sounds and Here Come the Mummies. Saturday’s line-up is: Sox ‘N Sandlz, B2wins, Julyda, Rising Phoenix, Barefoot Americans, Miles Over Mountains and Jocelyn and Chris. And on Sunday Gin Mill Hollow, Nur-D, First Avenue, The Third Wheels, The Soul Inspirations, Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen and Bad Bad Hats will perform.

2022 marks the 38th year of the event.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bondioli, 51
Wisconsin Rapids school counselor facing child sexual assault charges
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
West Road, Kronenwetter house fire
Kronenwetter house fire under investigation

Latest News

A Gymnastics Powerhouse 3/2/2022
A Gymnastics Powerhouse 3/2/2022
New Exhibit Coming to Municipal Zoo 3/2/2022
New Exhibit Coming to Municipal Zoo 3/2/2022
The Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo is looking to expand itself by adding a new exhibit.
Wisconsin Rapids Zoo to build kangaroo exhibit
Young parents with baby
Investment accounts proposed for Wisconsin newborns and adoptees
The Medford Gymnastics team practicing in Medford, Wisconsin on March 2, 2022.
Fourth straight state appearance for Medford Gymnastics brings high hopes