Riverfront Rendezvous music line-up announced

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The music line-up for Riverfront Rendezvous was released Tuesday morning.

The festival features three stages of musical entertainment. It will be held July 1-3 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point.

Friday’s musical acts include: Cousin Curtiss, Kevin Troestler Band, New Polish Sounds and Here Come the Mummies. Saturday’s line-up is: Sox ‘N Sandlz, B2wins, Julyda, Rising Phoenix, Barefoot Americans, Miles Over Mountains and Jocelyn and Chris. And on Sunday Gin Mill Hollow, Nur-D, First Avenue, The Third Wheels, The Soul Inspirations, Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen and Bad Bad Hats will perform.

2022 marks the 38th year of the event.

