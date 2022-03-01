News and First Alert Weather App
Premier Sports Academy to close March 31

Premier Sports Academy in Weston (FILE 2018)
Premier Sports Academy in Weston (FILE 2018)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sports training facility in Weston will close permanently at the end of the month.

Owner Eric Greening wrote a letter to customers reflecting the successes of the last 12 years.

He said before the Wisconsin Baseball Academy/Premier Sports Academy opened there were no indoor training opportunities. He said the motto was to help all players get to that next level whether it was tee ball to coach pitch or college to professional levels.

“Without the support of the baseball and softball community in the past 12 years, we would never have been able to grow from a small, cold storage warehouse on month-to-month rent, to building a 17,000+ sq ft facility with an indoor field area,” Greening wrote.

The business will close on March 31. It’s located at 8706 Progress Way in Weston.

