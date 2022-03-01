Policing Task Force nears completion of recommendations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force met Monday night to discuss prioritization of the committee’s recommendations and discuss the next steps.

The task force identified sixteen calls to action that were ranked in surveys in order of their immediacy. Topping the list were continuation of the Marathon County Emergency Assistance Program providing free mental health care to employees, the transfer of homeless outreach to social workers rather than law enforcement, on-call interpreter services, sensitivity training for officers and expansion of the police department’s Crisis Assessment Response Team.

“We will be advocating for all of these, but we were asked to prioritize and take that to the council,” said Task Force member John Robinson.

The task force will compile an executive summary. They continue to take feedback from the public and will be creating multi-lingual videos to report the findings and recommendations. Once a final report is compiled, it will go to the City Council.

