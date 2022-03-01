News and First Alert Weather App
Nasonville Dairy is one of 14 local competitors in the World Champion Cheese Contest

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2022 World Champion Cheese Contest starts Tuesday. That means cheese processors from all over the country will be evaluated to find the best of the best.

Fourteen of the competitors are from north central Wisconsin. One of them is Nasonville Dairy of Marshfield. It’s been in business since 1885. They’ve competed in the contest for the past 10 years. Of the nine classes Nasonville is submitting this year, one category is new. It’s a class in America’s Dairyland: cheese curds.

“It’ll be judged, I’m sure on body. It will be judged on the packaging. It will be judged on flavor, as all of them are. But it’ll be judged on overall appearance,” said Nasonville Dairy General Manager Ken Heiman.

So what does that mean for Nasonville? Heiman said the category is going to be a wildcard.

“Because, you know, how are they going to interpret it? What are they going to give to it? You know, how does it fit? And we have no idea what the judges are going to be there either,” he said.

As far as who’s the best of the best heading into it, Heiman said the cheese business has been good for Nasonville. “So we’re in hopes that the judges see it the same way.”

Heiman said he believes any plant in Wisconsin, on a given, day, could make the best cheese in the world.

“We have most of the greatest ingredients that we could possibly get. And so it’s the idea on that given day, you know, what did you do? How did you do? Did you do the best? And so the idea is to make the best every day, and in Wisconsin, we tried to do that.

