Memorial benefit planned Saturday for Merrill Officer
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill VFW will host a memorial benefit for the family of Merrill Police Officer Riley Kurtz.
Kurtz, 24, died on Jan. 3 following an illness.
The benefit will provide support to the Kurtz family and establish a memorial in Riley’s name. The Memorial will be going toward the Merrill Police Department and a local conservation project.
The event is from noon to 5 p.m. at 601 Johnson Street in Merrill.
There will be a raffle, food, drinks and live music. View full event details on Facebook by clicking here.
