News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mask restrictions to be lifted at UWSP campuses

University of Wisconsin Stevens Point campus.
University of Wisconsin Stevens Point campus.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point will relax its mandate on March 19.

Until then, all students, employees and visitors to any UW-Stevens Point campus or facility are required to wear face coverings when inside campus buildings and enclosed spaces with others outside of your household.

Masks will still need to be worn at the student health center, UWSP counseling center, COVID-19 testing sites and the CPS Speech Language Hearing Clinic until the end of the semester.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bondioli, 51
Wisconsin Rapids school counselor facing child sexual assault charges
Taylor Schabusiness
Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man
A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck
Money
1 in 10 Wisconsin residents have unclaimed property
West Road, Kronenwetter house fire
Kronenwetter house fire under investigation

Latest News

A Gymnastics Powerhouse 3/2/2022
A Gymnastics Powerhouse 3/2/2022
New Exhibit Coming to Municipal Zoo 3/2/2022
New Exhibit Coming to Municipal Zoo 3/2/2022
The Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo is looking to expand itself by adding a new exhibit.
Wisconsin Rapids Zoo to build kangaroo exhibit
Young parents with baby
Investment accounts proposed for Wisconsin newborns and adoptees
The Medford Gymnastics team practicing in Medford, Wisconsin on March 2, 2022.
Fourth straight state appearance for Medford Gymnastics brings high hopes