Mask restrictions to be lifted at UWSP campuses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point will relax its mandate on March 19.

Until then, all students, employees and visitors to any UW-Stevens Point campus or facility are required to wear face coverings when inside campus buildings and enclosed spaces with others outside of your household.

Masks will still need to be worn at the student health center, UWSP counseling center, COVID-19 testing sites and the CPS Speech Language Hearing Clinic until the end of the semester.

