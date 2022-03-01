Kronenwetter house fire under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A house fire in Kronenwetter Monday night is under investigation.

A reporter with NewsChannel 7 said the fire happened on West Road in Kronenwetter.

Officials told us the fire happened on the back side of the house and they were able to have it under control by midnight. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as we learn more information.

