Hello, My Name Is: Davin Stoffel

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Mosinee girls and boys basketball teams are a combined 47-3 this season. The boys team won the Great Northern Conference championship, and they’re looking to make a deep postseason run.

At the forefront is a junior who’s made leaps and bounds to lead them. When Davin Stoffel first joined the varsity team, he was unsure if he could make the jump.

“It was kind of scary,” says Stoffel of the transition. “But once I started to get comfortable, the guys were really welcoming, and it felt great to be able to contribute out on that court.”

Now, he’s a walking embodiment of the Mosinee team slogan: Leaving a legacy.

“We talked a lot at the beginning of the year about traditions and I don’t really believe in traditions,” said Mosinee head coach Matt Lindsey. “I believe every group leaves their legacy behind and we talked about what we want their legacy to be.”

For Stoffel, he’s worked hard at that, currently averaging a double-double with points and rebounds.

“Coming in as a freshman, it’s easy to get sped up in the game and not knowing what to do at certain times,” Stoffel explains. “Just being around the game for this long has helped me grow into being comfortable at all times.”

“All the hard work that Davin puts in, it’s amazing,” says Trenton Dorn, one of Stoffel’s teammates. “The way he dunks, the way he does everything is special.

“Not a lot of people are able to do that.”

Mosinee still has work to do, but Stoffel knows it isn’t just his legacy he’s leaving behind.

It’s that of the whole team.

“We’re a really close-knit group of guys,” said Stoffel. “We have a lot of fun out here on the court. We communicate and we spend a lot of time getting better at basketball.

“We’re really committed to this season and so far, it’s turned out really well.”

Stoffel and Mosinee open postseason play on Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s regional opener between Merrill and Ashland.

