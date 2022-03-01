Bond set at $2M for Green Bay woman accused of dismembering man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Green Bay woman was charged Tuesday with violently killing and dismembering a man.

WBAY-TV reports Taylor Schabusiness was arrested after a human head was found in a bucket in a home in Green Bay. A towel had been placed over the head. Police searched Schabusiness’ vehicle and discovered other body parts. Online court records show the murder happened on Feb. 23. Police were called to the home around 3:30 a.m. after remains were discovered.

According to WBAY, Schabusiness told police she went crazy during sex and started strangling the victim. She said drugs were a factor.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. A Brown County Court Commissioner set bond at $2 million cash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Green Bay news outlets report the man was 25 years old.

